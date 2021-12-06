Two more test positive for Omicron variant in Mumbai; total cases in Maharashtra jump to 10

Two more people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Mumbai, taking the tally in Maharashtra to 10, the State Public Health Department said in a press note on Monday evening.

A 37-year-old man who had come from Johannesburg, South Africa on 25th November has been tested positive for Omicron variant. His 36-year-old friend, who had come from the USA on 25th November, has also been tested positive for Omicron, the press note read.

Both patients have no symptoms and are admitted at the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai. Both patients have taken Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, it added.

Five high-risk and 315 low-risk contacts of both these patients have been traced. Further tracing is currently underway, the State Public Health Department further said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier on Sunday, seven people had tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, six of whom belonged to a family from Pimpri-Chinchwad and one case was from Pune, according to the State Public Health Department.

“Three of the six have come from Nigeria, while the rest are their close contacts. A Nigerian citizen of Indian origin, 44, and her daughters, 12 and 18, had come to meet her brother in Pimpri-Chinchwad on November 24. They have all tested positive for Omicron. Thirteen contacts of these three females were traced and tested. The woman’s 45-year-old brother and his daughters, 7 and 1.5 years old, have also tested positive. The Omicron variant has been found in all three contacts,” said Dr Pradip Awate, the state surveillance officer.

Health officials said the Nigerian woman had mild symptoms and the other five had no symptoms at all. Of the six people, three were under 18 years of age and therefore, unvaccinated. “The three adults have taken both doses of vaccine – two have taken Covishield and one has taken Covaxin. All these patients are being treated at the Jijamata Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad and are stable,” he said.

The seventh Omicron case in Pune was detected through routine surveillance. The man had visited Finland from November 18 to 25. “He was tested owing to mild fever on November 29 and was found Covid-positive. He had taken both doses of Covishield vaccine and he is completely stable without any symptoms,” said Dr Awate.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 07:32 PM IST