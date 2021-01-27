Two more persons held in duping case of comedian Kapil Sharma

The city crime branch on Wednesday arrested two more persons in connections with cheating case of comedian Kapil Sharma. The crime branch has already arrested top car designer Dilip Chhabria (DC) in the case.

On Wednesday they arrested DC Designs CEO Kanchan Chhabria and the company's marketing and sales head Nihal Bajaj in the case.

In the second week of January, an offence of cheating was registered by the Versova Police on the complaint of Sharma. In his complaint Sharma alleged that Dilip Chhabria allegedly duped him to the tune of Rs 5.7 crore. The money was allegedly accepted as a payment for a vanity van which is yet to be delivered to Sharma, he said in the complaint.

According to the police, in 2017 Sharma had placed an order for a vanity van with Chhabria's DC Designs Pvt Ltd and paid Rs 5.3 crore for this. A year later, Sharma again paid Rs 40 lakh more as the Goods and Service Tax (GST).

However, he did not receive the van from Chhabria. In 2019 Sharma moved to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) after realising that something was amiss. After an enquiry, the NCLT seized the company's account.

According to police, Chhabria then asked for an additional Rs 60 lakh for delivery of the van but Sharma refused to pay. Chhabria also sent him a bill for over Rs 1 crore as parking charges for the vehicle parts.

In September last year, Sharma had approached the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police and lodged a complaint. A day before Dilip Chhabria was arrested, Sharma had met Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and requested for investigation into the case. In the last week of December Dilip Chhabria was arrested in an alleged car loan scam.