Two minor boys go missing in Thane's Mumbra, search underway

Thane: Two minor boys went missing from their Mumbra residence on Monday. The Mumbra police have registered a missing complaint and are investigating to trace the two minors.

According to the police, the two minors identified as Sagar Gaikwad (13) and Saksham Ingale (14), are both residents of Parsik Nagar near Reti Bunder in Mumbra.

Nisha Gaikwad had registered a missing complaint with the Mumbra police. However, the locals believed that the two minors may have gone to the Mumbra creek. The police and the fire brigade on Tuesday afternoon carried out a search operation near the creek but couldn't find a trace.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10:34 PM IST