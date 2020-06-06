Two international cruise liners with Indian crew to disembark at Mumbai Port

Mumbai: Cruise liners Ovation of the Seas and Anthem of the Seas, two of the largest luxury ships in the world, owned by Royal Caribbean International carrying Indian crew members who are signing off (whose contracts are over) to disembark at Mumbai port anytime soon. According to a Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) official, the ship, Ovation of The Seas, will drop its anchor at Mumbai Port on June 8, while the other ship would dock on June 14.

Godfrey Pimenta, Mumbai-based activist who is in contact with the crew members in Ovation of the Seas, said, "After almost 384 hours, the Indian crew members will be returning to their country. We are happy and waiting for their safe return. A few family friends told us that the crew will be screened and COVID-19 tests will be carried out and they will be quarantined for 48 hrs."

This ship had departed from Manila and disembarked other international crew in their respective countries. In March-end all guests had been evacuated and from then on only crew members onboard are sailing. The Ovation cruise ship is expected to sign off about 1,200 Indian crew members of Mumbai, Goa, Kerala, etc, said Pimenta.