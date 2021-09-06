Two held for stealing display laptops from electronic shops in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai

Unit 2 of the Crime Branch arrested two persons and claimed to have solved at least seven cases of theft at electronic shops in Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Mumbai. The police also recovered eight laptops and a car used in the crime.

The arrested accused used to steal laptops kept on display in electronics shops like Croma, Reliance Electronics, Vijay Sales among others. "They used to steal laptops which were not connected to safety pins by diverting the attention of the salesman in a very short time," said Bipin Kumar, commissioner of police. He added that they used to visit different cities in their car to commit the crime. They are identified as Dharam Singh Meena and Ashish Kumar Meena, both natives of Rajasthan.

The Navi Mumbai police received three complaints of similar thefts on August 16 and 17 in Belapur and Panvel. "We went through the CCTV footage of all shops and found one man common in all crimes," said Singh, adding that with technical help, we came to know that he is from Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai police received information that they were coming to Vashi to sell the laptops. "We laid a trap and caught both of them around 10 pm on September 1," said another official. He added that during the investigation, they admitted to having committed similar crimes in Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Thane, and Delhi. "We recovered eight laptops and a car used for the crime worth Rs 12 lakhs from them. We also solved 7 cases of theft," added the official.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 09:03 PM IST