Two held for running pan-India job racket

Mumbai: City crime branch has arrested two persons for running a fake job racket on Monday. The accused have duped many job aspirants under the pretext of facilitating jobs in gulf countries.

The gang which operates in different parts of the country as well is suspected to have duped hundreds of job aspirants, said an officer.

On Monday, crime branch unit 1 raided their rented office of Patwa Chambers near Masjid Bunder railway station and arrested Akram Sharif Shaikh 47, a resident of Cheeta Camp in Trombay and Mohammed Shabir Akbar Master alias Munna, 52, a Dongri resident.

While the third accomplice who operates from another state is at large.

According to the crime branch officer, a 37-year-old Zakir Khan registered a cheating complaint at Pydhonie police station after he was duped by the gang.

After the preliminary verification, crime branch team raided the office and arrested the duo. During the raid, crime branch seized as many as 79 passports along with the printouts of Kuwait visas and rubber stamps.

According to the officer, the gang has allegedly duped hundreds of unemployed across the country under the pretext of facilitating jobs in gulf.

The victims had paid Rs 75,000 individually and submitted their passport as well, in return they have been given forged copies of visa and in some cases offer letters. As of now 22 people have approached them with their complaints and their number is growing, said an officer

The accused were produced before the court on Monday which sent them to the police custody till November 18.