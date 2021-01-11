Two held for bike theft in Malad

Mumbai: Kurar Police have arrested two men for stealing a two-wheeler from Malad (E), which was later gifted to the main accused's girlfriend as a token of love. Both accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for theft and common intention. A two-wheeler, MH-74-AR-3438, was reported stolen from Malad (E) on January 2. Subsequently, a case of theft was registered and Kurar Police began the investigation. As a part of the probe, police scrutinised the CCTV camera footage of the spot, and saw two men involved in the crime. Police also noticed that the accused duo had come to the spot in a four-wheeler.

Investigations revealed that the car belonged to a cab aggregator company. Kurar Police then approached the company and sought details of the vehicle, which revealed that the car was driven by a 22-year-old Nalasopara resident, Pradip Upadhyay. Acting on this Information, Pradip was picked up for enquiries, wherein he confessed that he and his brother Sarvesh, 19, had stolen the vehicle. Subsequently, Sarvesh too was arrested.