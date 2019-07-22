Two dead and several injured as car driver loses control of sedan car

Two persons including seven year old boy were killed and five others were seriously injured after the driver of a Skoda car lost his control on Sunday evening. The accident took place near a bar in Sector 6, Kamothe. The driver was not found at the spot as he ran away.

The sedan car was heading towards the Kamothe nodal main road when the driver lost his control over the speedy car and rammed into several bikes and also a school bus in the market area.