Two arrested for stealing 110kg onions in Kalyan

Thane: Beware of onion thieves! Earlier, thieves usually stole expensive items like mobile phones, gold ornaments and electronic gadgets. Now they have targeted onions, when prices are skyrocketing.

Nearly 110 kg of onion was stolen from a wholesale shop in Kalyan’s APMC market on early Saturday morning.

Kalyan’s Bazarpeth police have arrested two thieves when they were fleeing with onions bags kept on their heads on early Saturday morning. The accused have been identified as Imran Sayyad (20) and Zarid Shaikh (19), both residents of Kalyan.

A police patrolling team was on duty in the APMC market and got suspicious about the duo and stopped them for questioning. They admitted to stealing onions from the APMC market.

The incident took place on Friday night when the wholesaler Amit Ganpat Sarvgoud (37) found that the two onion gunny bags of 110 kg were missing, police said. A theft case was registered at Kalyan’s Bazarpeth police station, police said.

On Friday, Amit left two gunny bags of onions outside the shop and went to his home situated at Shahad in Kalyan. When he came to the shop on early Saturday morning, found the bags were missing.