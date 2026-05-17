Two 20-Year-Old Workers Killed In Separate High-Voltage Electrocution Incidents In Vasai Within 24 Hours | Representative Image

Vasai: In a tragic turn of events, two 20-year-old youth lost their lives due to high-voltage electrocution in two separate incidents in Vasai Taluka. Both mishaps occurred within a span of 24 hours. Cases of accidental death have been registered at the respective police stations.

Welder Electrocuted in Nalasopara

The first incident took place on Thursday evening around 7:30 PM in the Pelhar area of Nalasopara East. Deva Sames Gautam (20)

Deva was working on steel welding at a fabrication company named ‘Naman Industries, Proxima Ltd.’ located at Sopara Phata. While working, he suddenly received a massive electric shock.

He was immediately rushed to the nearby Galaxy Hospital; however, he was declared dead before admission.

Banner Removal Turns Fatal in Naigaon

The second tragedy occurred on Friday afternoon around 12:00 PM in the Sasunavghar locality of Naigaon East.

Abhay Rakesh Tiwari (20). Workers were engaged in removing an iron banner installed in front of the Girnar Hotel. While Abhay was attempting to dismantle the banner, it accidentally came into contact with a high-voltage overhead power line.

Abhay sustained severe injuries from the intense electric shock. He was immediately admitted to Gurukrupa Hospital in Mira Road for treatment but succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/