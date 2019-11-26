Twitterati get creative with memes, jokes

Mumbai / New Delhi: As the political see-saw in Maharashtra continues, members of Twitterati have flooded the social media platform with hilarious memes and jokes. MaharashtraCrisis had garnered 33.1K tweets at the last count on Monday.

"Parking spots during #MaharashtraCrisis -- Congress: JW Marriott hotel in Juhu area. NCP: The Renaissance hotel in Powai. Shiv Sena: The Lalit hotel, Mumbai," one user tweeted.

Another person tweeted, "Since everyone is floating theories about #MaharashtraCrisis, I want to float one too. Ajit Pawar was sent by Sharad Pawar to trick BJP. That way, Ajit does a deal with BJP to get ED off his back & BJP doesn’t get gormint (sic) too. If this comes true, I'm Nostradamus, OK?"

Members of Twitterati were also critical of the Supreme Court. One user wrote, "Why is the Supreme Court dragging its feet on asking for a floor test immediately? One more day to pass order, hence floor test most likely a day after... ample time for #BJP MLA buying machine!"

“Just hold a composite floor test TODAY and get it over and done with. Let the majority side govern,” commented another.

One user posted a meme of Sharad Pawar and his neph­ew Ajit Pawar with the caption: “Child, it is above you.”

One post had a photograph of a horses in a stable along with the comment: "They promised a stable government. And thus horse-trading picture of horses in a stable".

One user posted a meme of Shah Rukh Khan and Amrish Puri feeding pigeons. he wrote: "Aao...aao... aao. Mumbai hotel owners to all political parties."

There was also a picture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with the caption: "All are in cahoots". One picture of a woman had the caption: "This government is sold out".