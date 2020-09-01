Twitter user tries website to register complaint, Mumbai Police asks her to come to station instead

On Monday, Mumbai city reported a spike of 1,179 COVID-19 cases. The MMR, which includes Mumbai city and Thane, has till now reported 3,34,218 cases and 12,839 deaths.

The country's financial capital alone has witnessed 1,45,805 cases and 7,658 deaths till now.

In Maharashtra, the COVID-19 tally rose to 7,92,541 on Monday with the addition of 11,852 new cases, while 184 patients succumbed to the infection, 32 of them in Mumbai.

With the 184 new deaths reported on Monday, the state's fatality count rose to 24,583.

The recovery rate in the state is 72.37 per cent, while the fatality rate is 3.1 per cent, the department said.

Currently, 13,55,330 people are in home quarantine and 35,722 in institutional quarantine.

There are 1,94,056 active cases in the state at present.

A total of 41,38,929 people have been tested across the state so far, it said.

(With PTI inputs)