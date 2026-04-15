Twist In Mumbai Concert Deaths Probe! 'Ecstasy' Supplied To Students Via Porter App; 6 Arrested So Far, Including Drug Peddler

Mumbai: In a shocking development in the Mumbai concert tragedy, police have revealed that the party drug ecstasy consumed by three students was allegedly supplied using the Porter app, raising serious concerns over the misuse of delivery platforms. The incident at the NESCO Exhibition Centre on Saturday left two students dead and one critically ill.

The deceased have been identified as Shreya Rai (24) and Bismat Singh Amarjit Singh Bhasin (28), while Sheetal Salvi (25) is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU. The trio had attended the “999999999 Music Concert” along with classmates from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.

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According to police, Rai and Salvi began experiencing breathing difficulties and dizziness amid the crowd before collapsing. A friend rushed them to the hospital. Bhasin, who was also present at the event, developed convulsions and dizziness and was later admitted. Rai and Bhasin died during treatment, while Salvi remains critical.

In her statement, Salvi told police that she and Rai had consumed a yellow pill given by a friend, later confirmed to be ecstasy. According to a report by Hindustan Times, investigations led to the detention of Raunak Rahul Khandelwal, who allegedly sourced the drug.

During interrogation, the supply chain was traced to Anand Patel, who was arrested and produced before a court. He has been remanded to police custody till April 16. Police said the drugs were delivered using the Porter app, highlighting a new method being used by peddlers to evade detection.

6 Arrested So Far In Drug Death Case

In total, six individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. Apart from Patel and Khandelwal, those held include Pratik Bijesh Pandey and event-linked individuals such as Balkrishna Kurup, Sunny Vinod Jain and Akash Banmari Samal.

Police have also flagged major lapses by the organisers, including failure to check for narcotics and alleged violations of liquor laws, with alcohol reportedly served to individuals below 25 without valid permits.

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