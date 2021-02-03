Turnout dips for second day as 76% HCWs receive vaccine on Wednesday

Turnout of the beneficiaries at the COVID-19 vaccine centres has witnessed dip for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. According to the vaccine data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 4,839 of 6,380 healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated in the last 24 hour, which means only 76 per cent were inoculated on Thursday as compared to 80 per cent which was done just a day before.

According to data, the highest number – 828 HCWs --were vaccinated at BYL Nair hospital, followed by 791 at BDBA, 710 at Rajawadi in Ghatkopar, 535 at KEM, 493 at BKC jumbo, 482 at RN Cooper, 306 at Nesco in Goregaon, 257 at LTMG (Sion), 210 at Seven Hills, 152 at Bhabha in Bandra, 35 at VN Desai and 40 at JJ hospital

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said the turnout probably went down due to it being mid-week, but we cannot confirm the fall for any particular reason. “We are anticipating the turnout to go up during the weekend i.e. Friday and Saturday as now the Co-Win application has activated due to which messages are sent to the HCWs. Moreover from today (Thursday) we will start inoculating Frontline workers along with the HCWs,” he said.

Kakani further said they have directed all the centres to vaccinate 100 FLWs at each vaccine centre to avoid any confusion between HCWs and FLWs. “So far 1.80 lakh FLWs have registered at the centralised Co-Win app for the vaccination drive,” he added.