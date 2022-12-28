Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Actress had conversation with Sheezan Khan shortly before hanging, reveals probe

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan | Instagram

The Waliv Police in Maharashtra on Wednesday said that the accused in Tunisha Sharma Death Case, Sheezan Khan is not cooperating with the police in the investigation.

The probe conducted by the Waliv Police has also revealed that the deceased had a conversation with the accused Sheezan Khan shortly before hanging.

To find out what had transpired between Tunisha and Sheezan in the immediate run-up to her death, the police scanned the WhatsApp chats between the two.

According to the police, they recovered chats running into 250 to 300 pages, from June to December, and were in the process of examining them for leads on why the couple decided to call it quits.

The sleuths further said they will send an electronic mail (e-mail) to WhatsApp to retrieve the deleted chats between Sheezan and his 'secret girlfriend'.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her television show on December 24, Saturday. She hung herself in the makeup room of her show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'.

Tunisha's mother had accused Sheezan of abetting to her daughter's suicide, post which he was arrested in the early hours of December 25.

She was reportedly depressed over her breakup with Sheezan, that happened mere 15 days prior to her death.

Tunisha was cremated in Mira Road on Tuesday in the presence of her close friends and family members.

Meanwhile, in an intriguing new development in the case, lending further credence to "love jihad" claims, Tunisha's Pawan Sharma, has claimed that her behaviour and lifestyle had changed after she met Sheezan Khan, her boyfriend arrested on the charge of abetment, and she even started wearing a 'Hijab' (a headscarf worn by Muslim women).

(With inputs from agencies)