e-Paper Get App

‘Tumko khatam kar denge’: Sameer Wankhede gets death threat on Twitter

On August 14, a message was sent to Sameer Wankhede from the account "Aman" on Twitter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
‘Tumko khatam kar denge’: Sameer Wankhede gets death threat on Twitter | Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede allegedly received threats to his life on social media.

On August 14, a message was sent to Sameer Wankhede from the account "Aman" on Twitter. The sender stated in the message, "Tumko pata hai tumne kya kiya hai, iska hisaab tumko dena padega (You know what you have done, and you will have to pay for it)."

Another message said, "Tumko khatam kar denge (You will be done in)."

Once this happened, Sameer Wankhede went to the Goregaon police, who are now filing a FIR. Yesterday, Wankhede's statement was captured on tape.

According to police sources, the account had no followers and is thought to have been set up with the intention of threatening Wankhede.

Following the anti-drugs agency's high-profile raids on a Mumbai cruise in October 2021, during which the agency arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and 19 other people and claimed to have also seized some narcotics, Wankhede, the former zonal director of the NCB's Mumbai office, gained notoriety.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbai‘Tumko khatam kar denge’: Sameer Wankhede gets death threat on Twitter

RECENT STORIES

AAP MP Raghav Chadha calls out 'BJP's CBI' raid on Manish Sisodia, says ready to cooperate in...

AAP MP Raghav Chadha calls out 'BJP's CBI' raid on Manish Sisodia, says ready to cooperate in...

Mumbai updates: Due to Dahihandi festivities, five roads in Dadar to remain closed for traffic

Mumbai updates: Due to Dahihandi festivities, five roads in Dadar to remain closed for traffic

Kalyan-Dombivali RTO fines 250 rickshaw drivers for flouting rules

Kalyan-Dombivali RTO fines 250 rickshaw drivers for flouting rules

Mumbai: Prices of vegetables soar as supply dips

Mumbai: Prices of vegetables soar as supply dips

‘Tumko khatam kar denge’: Sameer Wankhede gets death threat on Twitter

‘Tumko khatam kar denge’: Sameer Wankhede gets death threat on Twitter