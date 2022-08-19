‘Tumko khatam kar denge’: Sameer Wankhede gets death threat on Twitter | Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede allegedly received threats to his life on social media.

On August 14, a message was sent to Sameer Wankhede from the account "Aman" on Twitter. The sender stated in the message, "Tumko pata hai tumne kya kiya hai, iska hisaab tumko dena padega (You know what you have done, and you will have to pay for it)."

Another message said, "Tumko khatam kar denge (You will be done in)."

Once this happened, Sameer Wankhede went to the Goregaon police, who are now filing a FIR. Yesterday, Wankhede's statement was captured on tape.

According to police sources, the account had no followers and is thought to have been set up with the intention of threatening Wankhede.

Following the anti-drugs agency's high-profile raids on a Mumbai cruise in October 2021, during which the agency arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and 19 other people and claimed to have also seized some narcotics, Wankhede, the former zonal director of the NCB's Mumbai office, gained notoriety.