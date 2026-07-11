True Love Or Public Drama? Video Of Man Clinging To Woman's Feet At Mumbai's Borivali Railway Station Goes Viral

Borivali: A video purportedly filmed at Borivali Railway Station has gone viral on social media, showing a young man lying on the station floor and holding onto a woman's feet as commuters and police personnel look on.

The clip, which has been widely shared across social media platforms, has sparked curiosity and debate, with many users questioning what led to the unusual scene. However, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

The Free Press Journal could not independently verify the authenticity of the video or confirm what transpired before or after the footage was recorded.

Man refuses to let go as woman tries to walk away

The viral video begins with a young man, dressed in a light blue shirt and black trousers, lying flat on the platform while tightly gripping the leg of a young woman. The woman, who is seen wearing a green-and-white patterned outfit, a shawl covering her face and carrying a backpack, appears to repeatedly try to free herself from his grip. Despite her attempts, the man does not appear to let go.

Text overlaid on the video reads "TRUE LOVE " along with "BORIVALI RAILWAY STATION," although there is no independent confirmation that the caption accurately reflects the situation.

Police personnel seen intervening

As the incident unfolds, several uniformed personnel can be seen standing around the pair. The footage later shows one of the officers appears to intervene while another is seen asking curious onlookers to move away as a crowd gathers around the incident.

The video also cuts between scenes of the man lying on the floor holding the woman's feet and another sequence in which he is seated on the ground while uniformed personnel appear to question or speak to him.

Video sparks online reactions

The video has attracted massive attention online, garnering over 6 million views so far across instagram . Thousands of users have also reacted to the clip, with many speculating about what may have led to the dramatic scene, while others urged people not to jump to conclusions without knowing the full context.

The clip has sparked mixed reactions online, with social media users divided between calling it an expression of love and criticising it as unnecessary public drama. While some sympathised with the man, many questioned the need for such behaviour at a crowded railway station.

One Instagram user commented, "Pyar bahut bekar cheez hota hai" (Love is a terrible thing). Another wrote, "Aisa pyar karne wala milta kahan hai yaar" (Where do you find someone who loves like this anymore?).

Several others mocked the incident. One user wrote, "Itna ye karne ki kya jarurat hai bhai, maa baap ke pair chhulo aage badhoge" (Why go to such lengths? Touch your parents' feet instead; you'll progress in life).

As of now, no official statement has been issued by the railway authorities or Mumbai Police explaining the incident or identifying those involved.