Truck accident in Thane, driver & cleaner rescued after over 2 hours; traffic hit

Representative

A truck hit an advertisement pole on Thane's arterial Ghodbunder Road on Tuesday following which its driver and cleaner got stuck inside and were rescued after over two hours, officials said.

Both of them suffered injuries and were later admitted to a hospital, they said.

The accident, which took place around 3.30 am, led to a huge traffic jam on the busy route in the morning rush hours, causing hardships to office-goers and other commuters.

The driver of the truck, carrying 25 tonnes of marble from Rajasthan to Thane, lost control over the wheels.

As a result, the vehicle hit the advertisement pole at Kapurbawdi here in Maharashtra and its driver and cleaner were stuck inside their cabin which got damaged, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief (RDMC) Avinash Sawant said.

Firemen and RDMC personnel rushed to the spot. They had to deploy three cranes and use gas-cutters to reach the driver's cabin.

They managed to pull out the truck driver and cleaner after more than two-and-a-half hours, the official said.

The two persons suffered fractures and were admitted to a government hospital, he said.

The accident led to a huge traffic jam on the busy city road in the morning.

The truck was later removed from the road with the help of cranes, the official said.