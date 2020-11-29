Troubles begin for Bandra residents as realty sector work resumes

As the city unlocks, the problem of illegal debris dumping have started to bother Mumbaikars living in the Bandra, Khar and Santacruze areas of Mumbai.

Local residents informed that post-unlocking, real estate construction works resumed in full force at the entire H-West (HW) ward and every morning sacks and gunny bags filled solid wastes like bricks, cement and sands are being dumped on footpaths since past few weeks. Members of the Advance Locality Management (ALM) groups have raised the issue to public representatives and sought immediate redressal of the issue.

"Private contractors carrying out construction works are dumping the debris regularly on roads, this is happening throughout the entire H West ward and the problem is increasing day by day" Mario Fishery, ALM Chapel Road told FPJ.

Fishery stated every day since the past few weeks ALM members and local residents have been raising this issue with the local ward office. After registering their complaints, the BMC sends a garbage disposal van that clears the debris and goes away.

"The civic body is sending its workers to clear the debris regularly but unless they trace anybody, they won't be able to take action and unless they take any action the problem will not stop" Fishery added.

He also added that most of the dumping are being taking place at Chapel Road, Waroda Road, St Peter's Road, sixteenth Road, Carter Road and Bandstand.

Local residents have also complained that most of the CCTV cameras are presently defunct in their areas which is why the administrations are unable to track anyone. Local ALMs have also requested the BMC to deploy marshals to keep a track on the violators.

Local Congress corporator Asif Zakaria said this is a matter of sheer ignorance of the public as the BMC provides door step facility of solid wastes at every ward level.

"This problem is happening for long time and it won't be solved unless people become aware. Anyone can call up local BMC office and request pick up of their waste at their doorstep" Zakaria told FPJ.

Local civic volunteers group - Mumbai North Central Distric Forum (MNCDF) has also been playing a key role over social media by bringing in the issue to notice of civic officials.

"We have been receiving five complaints every day since the past few weeks, the problem of debris dumping has increased rampantly and unless BMC deploys more marshals it won't be able to trace the violators" Advocate Trivankumar Karnani, founder MNCDF told FPJ.

"After we receive the complaints, we send a team to clear the waste regularly. The entire HW ward is very big and we don't have adequate manpower to carry out lane to lane surveillance daily" said a senior official of the BMC Solid Waste Management department.