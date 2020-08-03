Tribals tie rakhis to trees in Aarey to save them from the axe

Tribal residents in forested Aarey Colony, a prominent green lung of Mumbai and the site of a metro car shed, on Monday vowed to protect trees by tying them 'rakhis' on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

Residents of Khambacha Pada and Prajapur Pada hamlets along with some members of the Aarey Conservation Group participated in the programme.

"Aarey forest is known for its rich bio diversity and is a perfect eco-system. This forest is the catchment area of Mithi and Oshiwara rivers in Mumbai. We need to protect the forest," a member said.

Most of the rakhis were hand-made with some having pictures of birds, insects and wild animals, another activist said.

Felling of trees in Aarey Colony for the upcoming 33-km fully underground Colaba-Bandra-Seepz metro line had triggered a huge outrage last year when the BJP was in power.

After coming to power in November, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced stay on construction of the metro car shed project in the green lung.