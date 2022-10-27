Trial court order 'copy paste' from charge sheet: Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh | ANI

Mumbai: In his plea while moving to the Bombay High Court for bail in the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) corruption case, NCP leader Anil Deshmukh pointed out 28 instances of cut-copy-paste by the special CBI court in its order rejecting his bail plea where it has mentioned as observations, in many instances, word-for-word, the allegations of the agency in its charge sheet.

"It is disquieting to note that the trial court has virtually indulged in a cut-copy-paste job while denying bail to the applicant," the plea filed before the HC on Wednesday said.

Specific paragraphs are a verbatim copy of charge sheet

It alleged, "Specific paragraphs occurring in the order which are in the form of observations or findings of the court are in fact a verbatim copy of the contents of the charge sheet filed by the CBI."

The plea then, in a tabulated form, demonstrated the instances of "verbatim copy," with one column showing the allegations in the charge sheet and the opposite one—the contents of the order.

The CBI has alleged corruption by Deshmukh in police transfers and illegal collections from resto-bar owners by misusing his position when he was the state home minister. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case against him based on the CBI's allegations and probed the money laundering aspect of the offence.

He had earlier secured bail from the Bombay HC in this case

In this case, he had secured bail from the Bombay HC early this month. It was following this that he approached the special CBI court for bail, as he would continue to remain in the custody of the CBI court even after bail in the ED's case. On October 21, the special CBI court rejected his bail plea.

In his bail plea before the HC, the former minister further said that considering that he was a septuagenarian with numerous health ailments and the time he had undergone in prison as an undertrial, the order had dealt a death knell to his fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 21 (right to life) of the Constitution.

It said the order does not qualify for the test of either legality, fairness, or justice. He also sought temporary bail till the application is heard and decided.

