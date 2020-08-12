Tree fall damages vehicles

Thane: Five parked vehicles were damaged after a huge tree uprooted in Pachpakhadi area of Thane on Tuesday. However, no injury or casualty was reported.

"A huge tree uprooted and fell on 5 vehicles including four two-wheelers near Saraswati school at Pachpakhadi area in Thane. The tree fall also caused a short circuit as it fell on an electric cable, leading to a minor fire. The incident was immediately attended by Thane's Regional Disaster Management cell (RDMC). The tree was removed within a few hours," informed RDMC official.

As per the official, the Thane city has recorded 30.45 mm of rainfall in last 24 hours (as per Tuesday morning update), while the city has received total rainfall of 2149.41 mm rainfall. Last year, on the same day, the Thane city has recorded 2855.52 mm of total rainfall.