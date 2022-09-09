Travelling to Mumbai airport? Now BEST will let you book ticket in advance | Photo: Representative Image

Now, Mumbaikars will be able to book their tickets well in advance on the 15 airport bus services operated by the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) on the three prominent routes of the city.

The Undertaking has decided to start an advance ticket reservation system for its airport bus service through the Chalo App from today. For the convenience of the passengers, airport bus services were launched by the BEST last year.

Earlier, the services were available just on one route, two more routes were added later. Frequency of the services is 45 minutes. According to the BEST officials, till Thursday, seats were allocated on the first come, first get basis.

But from today, passengers can book their seats at least seven days in advance according to the time slot.

Currently, 15 AC electric buses are plying from the international airport (T2) to Backbay depot, Jalwayu Vihar via Palm Beach Road and Thane's Cadbury Junction. Speaking about thenew feature, BEST general manager Lokesh Chandra said, “For providing hassle-free service to commuters, we have decided to start the advance booking system in airport bus services through Chalo App. Passengers can also track the live location of their buses through the app.”