Transporters' union seeks clarification from Maha govt on movement of commercial vehicles

Mumbai: The All India Motor Transport Association has sough clarification from the Maharashtra government over the movement of commercial vehicles carrying essential and non-essential commodities following an order of carrying mandatory COVID negative test reports of last 72 hours while entering the state.

Following a spike in cases in the neighbouring Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Goa, Maharashtra govt imposed restrictions on travelers through air, rail and roadways.

Bal Malkit Singh, chairman core committee of the All India Motor Transport Association said, "The truck crew members make frequent and multiple trips to Maharashtra as Mumbai is a financial capital and every time they will have to get RT-PCR test done as per the new norms and the cost has to be borne by them. This will be a cumbersome and delaying process for them thus making the vehicle operators reluctant to travel to Maharashtra and the entire supply chain in the northern and western belt will get disrupted."

Lakhs of commercial vehicles travel within and outside the state daily, therefore, carrying COVID negative test of last 72 hrs by members of commercial vehicles every time is practically impossible, he pointed out.

Singh explained if a truck driver is coming from Gujarat to Mumbai, he may take three to four days. In such cases, the test reports will become invalid. The 72 hrs locking period for test report will lapse. Thus, urgent clarification should be issued so that confusion can be avoided.