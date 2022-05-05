Transgender or anyone with backing of 145 MLAs can become Maharashtra CM, says Ajit Pawar

Will Maharashtra have a transgender CM? The Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said transgender, woman or an individual belonging to any caste can become the state's chief minister if he/she has the support of 145 legislators in the 288-member state legislative assembly. The trigger was union minister of state railways Raosaheb Danve’s statement that he wishes to see a Brahmin community member as the chief minister of Maharashtra.

Danve made the comment on Tuesday night in Jalna while addressing a rally organised by some Brahmin community members on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti celebration.

A dignitary present in the rally demanded that Brahmins be given more representation in local governing bodies. In response, Danve said "I just don't want to see Brahmins as corporators or civic body heads, I wish to see a Brahmin as the chief minister of this state."

Danve said he had campaigned in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh for the assembly elections held in those states earlier this year.

"So much of casteism has come into politics that it cannot be ignored. But there should be a leader who can keep communities together," he said.

"Anyone can become a chief minister. A tritiyapanthi (transgender) or a person from any caste/religion or any woman can be a chief minister by securing majority of 145 MLAs," said Pawar.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 08:05 PM IST