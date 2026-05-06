Tragic! Man Run Over By Mumbai Local At Bhayandar Station; Visuals Shows Panicked Commuters | Mirabhyandarofficial

Mumbai: A shocking incident has come to light from Bhayandar railway station, where a man was seen dead under a Mumbai local train, triggering panic and chaos among commuters at the station. The incident reportedly took place at around 12.05 pm.

According to a post shared by the ‘Mirabhyandarofficial’ page on Instagram, the man allegedly came under the local train at the station. Visuals from the spot show the lifeless body of the man under the train with only his legs visible. Visuals also show shocked commuters gathered around the platform.

However, there has been no official statement or confirmation from the Railway authorities regarding the condition of the man or the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Such incidents once again highlight the dangers associated with crossing railway tracks or attempting risky acts near moving trains. Railway authorities have repeatedly urged commuters to remain cautious and follow safety rules while travelling on the suburban railway network.

73-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Hit By Slow Local Train At Ghatkopar Station

A 73-year-old man died in a railway accident at Ghatkopar railway station on April 27th in the morning. The deceased has been identified as Balasubramanium Singaram Iyer, a resident of Tilak Nagar, Chembur.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the incident occurred at around 6:35 am on April 27 on platform number 2 (up line). The man was reportedly hit by an unidentified slow local train, resulting in severe injuries.

Railway officials, along with a porter, rushed the injured man to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar East in a private ambulance. However, the on-duty doctor declared him dead at 6:58 am before admission.

Police said that the deceased had been missing since Sunday, and his family had filed a missing persons complaint at Tilak Nagar police station.

The Kurla Railway Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

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