Traffic spurts as relaxations come into play in city

Mumbai: The city saw massive vehicular turnout on Friday, which was the first day where private vehicles were given permission to travel without e-pass for essential services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). While traffic police had anticipated this massive turnout, they were prepared in advance, despite this, there were snarls reported near JJ Flyover, Kala Nagar flyover and Ambedkar Road near Byculla to name a few.

A day after the state government allowed inter-district vehicular movement in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), huge congestion was reported on Western and Eastern Express Highways, Sion Panvel Highway and other roads. Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) had long ago anticipated that there would be a huge turnout once the restrictions are relaxed, so the traffic police were ready with deployment and nakabandis.

Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic HQ), said there was a 10 per cent rise in vehicular movement, which will increase gradually as the various relaxations come into play. "We will continue to conduct random checks on vehicles at various nakabandi points as many are seen taking out vehicles for no reason. Traffic flow has also gone up because shops have reopened after the lockdown was put in place," the DCP said.

On Friday, Mumbai Traffic Police impounded over 530 vehicles across the city for venturing out without a valid reason. These impounded vehicles included 214 autorickshaws, 27 taxis, 93 cars and 196 two-wheelers.

Traffic snarls were reported near Kala Nagar Bridge in Bandra (E), Sion Panvel Highway, Lalbaug flyover, JJ flyover and Dr BA Road. Traffic flow subsequently increased on all city roads as well as at toll plazas wherein vehicles from neighbouring areas such as Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira Road and Vasai entered the city limits without an e-pass. The traffic police officials have drawn a plan to tackle the increasing surge in road traffic as local trains and BEST buses are yet to resume at full capacity.