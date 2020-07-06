Traffic snarls as rain lashes city for 3rd day in a row

Mumbai: Waterlogging in the wake of the intense spells of rain that continued for the third consecutive day caused massive traffic snarls on the Western and Eastern Express Highways. Traffic inched ahead on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road due to flooding near the WEH. Once again, the Andheri, Malad and Dahisar subways were closed to vehicles until the water receded and there were several traffic diversions.

There was flooding in the low-lying areas and Mumbai Traffic Police had warned citizens to refrain from venturing outside. There were reports of trees/branches falling, which also resulted in traffic pile-ups. However, there was no waterlogging at Hindmata, Dadar TT, Dharavi Cross Road & SIES College Matunga. At Bunter Bhavan in Kurla, Gandhi Nagar in Powai, Gulmohar Lane in Juhu and Bainganwadi in Deonar, there was water accumulation. Traffic movement on both sides of King’s Circle and Gandhi Market was severely disrupted. There was a massive jam on the flyover too.

Other instances of waterlogging were reported at Postal Colony, Sakkar Panchayat Road, Neelam Restaurant, Milan Subway, Marol Junction and SV Road. Vehicular movement was also affected at Khetwadi, Bandstand, Nana Chowk, JJ, Mahalaxmi Temple, Churchgate and Alankar Junctions, Worli Naka, Bhendi Bazar, Anand Nagar and Khar Masjid, according to civic authorities.