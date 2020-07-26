Traffic police get 10 customised sports bikes

Mumbai: Mumbai Traffic Police roped in 10 Suzuki Gixxer sports bikes at various traffic divisions, which can be used in case of emergencies and on the green corridor projects as well as to manage traffic congestion. The motorcycle is equipped with blinkers lights, PA system, auto start and has a low height. The sports bikes were handed over to the traffic police on Thursday.

A senior traffic official said, specific instructions have been given to the traffic divisions to use these bikes during congestion, to address the complaints received on social media like Twitter, WhatsApp and during medical emergencies, amongst others. Explaining further, Madhukar Pandey, joint commissioner of police (traffic) said, "In case of emergencies, these bikes will be leading the ambulance or fire engines to pave the way and clear the roads of any vehicular traffic. Moreover, the bikes are fitted with public announcements systems/mics, which can be used to instruct the motorists."

In a bid to solve the problem of congestion on busy Mumbai roads, 10 customised Suzuki Gixxer 250cc motorcycles were handed over to 10 traffic divisions-- Sahar, Vakola, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Bandra, Mahim, Dadar, Worli, Tardeo, Malabar Hill and Vikhroli, on Thursday. These motorcycles will be primarily used on congested roads where these vehicles can easily reach and solve the traffic issues. They can also be used during the green corridor projects, said an official.

The other features of the bike include that it has an easy manoeuvre, blinker lights, sirens, charging sockets, disc brakes, automatic start and two dickies to store any documents and emergency kits, amongst others.