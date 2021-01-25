Traffic curbs put in place for R-Day celebrations in Mumbai's Shivaji Park

In the light of the Republic Day Celebrations being organised at Shivaji Park in Dadar on Tuesday, the Mumbai Traffic Police have imposed a few restrictions to ensure smooth vehicular movement. According to a notification released by the traffic department, over eight roads have been marked as no parking zones for Tuesday from 6am till noon. The residents can meanwhile park their vehicles in Kohinoor PPL.

The south and north bound Keluskar Road from the junction of NC Kelkar Road and Gadkari Junction shall be closed for vehicular traffic. Subsequently, Keluskar Road shall be one way for east vehicular traffic and north shall be one way for vehicles proceeding towards west. Similarly, SK Bole Road will be one way from Siddhivinayak Junction to up to Hanuman Temple, which means there will be no entry for traffic coming from the temple side.

SVS Road from Siddhivinayak Junction to Hinduja Hospital will also be closed and the local residents will be allowed to drive their vehicles through Pandurang Naik Marg Junction and Siddhivinayak Marg Junction upto Chaityabhoomi Junction. Similarly, SVS Road will be closed from Mahim junction upto Siddhivinayak Junction. TH Kataria road will also be closed for motorists from LJ Junction to Aaswaad Junction.

Parking will not be available from 6am till noon on Tuesday at Keluskar Road, Shivaji Park Road No. 2, Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg from Keluskar Road to Pandurang Naik Marg, eastern side of SVS Road from Pandurang Naik Marg to Ranade Road, NC Kelkar Road from Gadkari Chowk to Kotwal Garden, Tilak Bridge, Dr. BA Road from Khodadad Circle to Ruia College junction and Lady Jehangir Road from Ruia College to Five Gardens.