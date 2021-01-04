Traffic cops to reward 'Hero of the Month' to motivate personnel

The Mumbai Traffic Police has started a 'Hero of the Month' initiative, wherein it will be rewarding and appreciating the deeds of an official who does an outstanding job besides their routine work. In this first round, police rewarded a woman traffic constable who helped seize over 7 kilograms of tobacco during a blockade. Moreover, the traffic police has also worked out a system, wherein a traffic cop from each division will be appreciated for meeting the target every fortnight and then will be rewarded accordingly.

Yashasvi Yadav, joint commissioner of police (traffic), said that such rewards and recognition will lift the spirits of the personnel as well as motivate them to go out of the way and help the society. "With this Hero of the Month initiative, we are motivating our personnel to earn extra money in a rewarding manner. This award and certificate will help them in a financial way. The mention of such good work will also help them in future for postings and promotions. With the success of this initiative, it's a win-win situation for all," added Yadav.

In the last week of December, traffic constable Bhagyashree Jagtap was the first one to be rewarded under this scheme. Jagtap, 30, was on duty near Malvani area on December 23, when she saw a tempo vehicle without a number plate arriving. As a routine check, Jagtap asked the tempo driver to produce his license, which he refused. When Jagtap was quizzing the driver, the man next to the driver seemed restless after she asked him what was there in the dicky. Much to the surprise, Jagtap saw gunny bags full of tobacco and apprehended hundreds, while his accomplice escaped during the check.

Similarly, the traffic police will also be rewarding personnel every fortnight from each of the 10 traffic divisions for the excellent work and meeting the targets given to them for the towing and clamping action. A senior traffic official said that these activities and exercises are being undertaken to instill a thrill to make it to the top and get their photograph up on the board as 'Hero of the Month'.