Traffic cops stung by rule breaking Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation staffers amid coronavirus lockdown

In a startling revelation by the traffic control department of the Thane (rural) police, it has come to light that a large number of employees attached to the various departments of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) were found to be violating traffic rules in the twin-city.

Stung by the brazen defiance, Senior Police Inspector (Traffic)- Anil Pawar in his official letter to the MBMC has sought the intervention of administrative officials in drilling traffic sense in the minds of the erring civic personnel.

The letter clearly states that most of the civic staffers were involved in helmetless riding, driving without seat belts and jumping signals. When caught, the civic staffers flaunted their MBMC identity cards, dropping names of senior municipal officers and at times entering into heated arguments with the on-duty policemen, thus projecting a wrong signal amid the other traffic violators.

Meanwhile, the traffic police registered 892 cases against bikers and motorists under the Motor Vehicle Act on Wednesday. Bikers topped the list with 488 cases, followed by 302 and 102 cases against four-wheeler and auto-rickshaw drivers respectively.

While several vehicles were impounded, fines amounting Rs 3.12 lakh was netted from the violators, after it was determined that they had stepped out of their homes without a genuine reason. 27 people were also booked for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.

The traffic police have collected fines totaling Rs 1.44 crore from “covidiots” since the imposition of lockdown in March to contain the spread of coronavirus.