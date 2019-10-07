Traffic Alert: Dussehra preparations slowing down Mumbaikars at Dadar

Mumbai: As Mumbaikars are preparing for Dussehra celebrations, flowers are in increasing demand. The number of vendors selling flower increases, as more demand is witnessed during the festival of Dussehra, which is tomorrow.

There were more flower vendors than usual at the famous Dadar market (Meenatai Thackeray Flower market) and its adjacent Flyover, leading to a huge jam. The temporary parking of heavy vehicles to unload the flowers in the market and the slow movement of people purchasing flowers were the main causes behind the huge jam leading to South Mumbai.

Today morning, during peak hours, it was noticed that the traffic movement from Mahim Station Signal to Dadar Station flyover (which usually takes 10-13 mins) took more than 30 mins for commuters to cover.

"I was waiting on Dadar Flyover for more than 30 minutes but I couldn’t get taxi because of the massive traffic jams", said a commuter. The Dadar flower market opens early in the morning and is the one of the best markets in Mumbai.