Tradition of injustice of Central Government towards Maharashtra continues in Budget 2022 too, says Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Hours after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the budget for FY 2022-2023, Mahrarashtr Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday slammed the Centre alleging that the BJP led government has continued its tradition of injustice on Maharashtra in this year's budget too.

The NCP leader said, the Center collected a total of GST of Rs. 2 lakh 20 thousand crore in the current financial year out of this, Rs 48,000 crore was recovered from Maharashtra. "In return for this central GST, Maharashtra got back only five and a half thousand crore rupees, this injustice is clearly reflected in this year's budget and it is not possible to find out what happened to Maharashtra from the budget," said Ajit Pawar.

Reacting to the budget presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, Ajit Pawar added that this year's budget was as "meaningless" as the previous budgets. "After completely failing to promise 2 crore jobs every year, a new hope of 60 lakh jobs has been shown this year," he said.

"Like the announcements of 'Make in India', 'Self-reliant India', it seems that the announcements in this year's budget has also go up in the air," Mr Pawar added.

"There is no concrete announcement in this budget to reduce inflation and increase employment," Ajit Pawar claimed further.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha and later in Rajya Sabha today.

The Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the Union Budget Session of Parliament is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the Budget Session will take place from March 14 to April 8

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 06:03 PM IST