Torrent Power Bhiwandi Marks Safety Week With Expert Session, Reinforcing Electrical Safety As A Daily Habit For Employees

Bhiwandi: Torrent Power Ltd. in Bhiwandi observed Safety Week with great enthusiasm, organizing a special awareness session to highlight the importance of electrical safety and safe working practices among its employees. The initiative aimed to reinforce safety awareness among personnel involved in power distribution operations.

Expert Insight: Electrical Inspector Calls Safety a Daily Habit

The session was attended by Electrical Inspector Thane-2, R. R. Yadav, who interacted with Torrent Power employees and stressed that electrical safety should become a daily habit rather than merely a rule to follow.

Appreciating the company’s proactive efforts in building a strong safety culture, he noted that initiatives such as employee training programs and the company’s Safety Gallery play an important role in spreading awareness and encouraging responsible workplace behaviour.

Also addressing the gathering Assistant Electrical Inspector Arjun Jadhav highlighted the importance of strictly following safety provisions under the Electricity Act, 2003 and the Central Electricity Authority (Safety) Regulations, 2023.

He explained how strict adherence to these regulations helps prevent electrical accidents and ensures safe operations.

Learning from Tragedy

During his address, he also shared practical insights and real-life examples of electrical fatal accidents to underline the seriousness of safety compliance.

The officials also shared several important safety guidelines for employees working with electrical installations.

These included switching off and properly isolating power supply before undertaking maintenance work, using appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as insulated gloves, helmets and safety shoes, and following the Lockout–Tagout (LOTO) procedure to avoid accidental energisation of equipment.

Vigilance in Operations

Employees were further advised to ensure regular inspection and testing of transformers, cables and protection systems as per safety norms, maintain a safe distance from live electrical parts and overhead lines, and promptly report damaged cables, exposed conductors or abnormal heating in electrical equipment.

Emphasis was also laid on maintaining proper earthing systems and ensuring that all protective devices function effectively.

Yadav pointed out that the majority of electrical accidents can be prevented through awareness, discipline and strict adherence to safety procedures.Safety is a shared responsibility, and every employee plays a crucial role in maintaining a safe working environment he said.

Management Commitment

Torrent Power officials, including General Manager Rane and Kulkarni, expressed appreciation for the guidance provided by the electrical safety authorities and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to strengthening safety practices across its operations.

The programme concluded with a visit to the company’s Safety Gallery and an interactive discussion with employees, reinforcing the message that continuous awareness and responsible work practices are essential to preventing electrical hazards.

