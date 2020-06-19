Torrent Power asks consumers to not believe in rumours, pay outstanding bills

The consumers of Torrent Power Ltd, who are confused over the payment of outstanding electricity bills, due to various viral videos on social sites asking consumers not to pay their electricity bills during the lockdown period as the government has waived it off. Following which, lakhs of consumers varying from residents, commercials and industrial units are not paying the outstanding amounts.

Torrent Power that holds a franchise of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd supplies power across the Bhiwandi city and rural areas as well.

Although, the consumers assumed that they need not pay the bills during lockdown as the government had waived it off, the state govt has not issued any such notification, said, PRO Chetan Badiyani,Torrent Power Ltd.

Torrents officials said that the outstanding bills must be paid to ensure supply of electricity, else the company will be forced to disconnect electricy.

Amid the coronavirus breakout, the situation of the economy has worsened and on the other hand, some netizens have recorded a video appealing consumers to not pay the electricity bills, Torrent officials said.

During the lockdown all major industrial and commercial consumers had shut down their business.

State Energy Minister Nitin Raut of Maharashtra earlier announced that the fixed charges in electricity bills either industrial and commercial units consumers have been postponed for three months and later will be added in the bill given after three months without adding any penalty".