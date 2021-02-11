Tops Group case: Armaan Jain summoned, likely to appear soon before ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Armaan Jain, grandson of late Bollywood actor and director Raj Kapoor, in connection with its money laundering probe into the Tops Group case.

A senior ED officer, on Thursday, stated that Jain did not appear on Thursday and is likely to appear before the agency at a later date. The family is grieving after Rajiv Kapoor passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack. Several members of the Kapoor family were seen arriving at the Kapoor residence.

The agency has also conducted searches at Jain’s residence in this regard. The agency has not divulged details in the case. However, Jain's questioning is likely to be conducted based on the findings and questioning of Vihang Sarnaik, son of Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik. The Sarnaiks have been questioned by ED in a case involving alleged misappropriations in a contract bagged by Tops Group with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).