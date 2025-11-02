Top Naxalite Bhupathi Urges Comrades To Surrender And Join Mainstream After Laying Down Arms In Gadchiroli | Representative image

Gadchiroli: Top Naxalite Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi, who surrendered to Gadchiroli police on October 14, urged his active comrades to lay down arms and join the mainstream to work among the masses.

His video appeal was part of a press release issued on Saturday by Gadchiroli police. In the video message, Bhupathi gave out his and his surrendered comrade Rupesh's mobile phone numbers for ultras to contact if they were desirous of leaving the outlawed movement helmed by the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Bhupathi, who was polit bureau and central committee member, secretary of central regional bureau and spokesperson of CPI (Maoist), said comrades involved in armed struggle for power and land must understand that their acts have made them move away from people, which itself showed the “failure of the path”.

“Active Maoists must leave the way of violence, surrender and join the mainstream and work among people,” he said.

He said those dubbing him and other surrendered Naxalites as “gaddar” (traitors) are spreading misinformation.