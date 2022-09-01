Top Indian firms in talks with US to enter renewable energy | Representative

Several leading Indian industrial houses have evinced an interest in investing in the renewable energy sector in the state of Georgia in the US.

A delegation led by Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia met management teams of the Tatas, the Mahindra Group, and the AV Birla Group, among others, over the past two days in Mumbai to explore bilateral investment opportunities.

The delegation said it had productive discussions with these groups, especially on renewable energy. The purple Deep South state of Georgia is home to one of the world's largest manufacturers of solar energy plant components.

"We have had preliminary discussions with the key management of some of these industry houses in Mumbai and they have shown an interest in taking forward the talks in sectors like energy, electric vehicles and their components, and renewable energy," Senator Ossoff later told The Free Press Journal in an exclusive conversation.

The key focus of the delegation, which is looking at cooperation between India and the US in areas such as agriculture, business and community development as well, is to attract investments to Georgia.

"The trade relationship talks we had with these industry houses involve both inward and outward investments in a broader perspective, especially in energy," Ossoff continued. "These include the setting up of manufacturing plants in Georgia for the US and Indian markets as well as technology collaboration and transfer for Indian companies which want to set up manufacturing units and technology centres here." Ossoff said his state offers attractive benefits to investors in these sectors.

The senator refused, however, to go into the specifics of the proposals and commitments the delegation had received from the Indian companies, except to say the discussions were "quite productive" and he expected to see concrete engagements soon.

The US delegation also met the managing director of Exim Bank, senior executives from Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Ossoff’s visit to India will end next week with a dinner hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) India, where he will meet the India-based leadership of prominent companies headquartered, or maintaining a strong presence, in Georgia.