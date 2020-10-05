Top cop Param Bir Singh breaks silence on Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Two days after the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) panel confirmed actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was due to suicide and it was not a murder, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, on Monday, broke his silence, saying that truth always comes out. He alleged that an attempt was made to tarnish the image of the Mumbai Police in the SSR death case.

“Our investigation was moving in the right direction. The Cooper Hospital report was also correct. The Supreme Court had also expressed satisfaction with our investigation,” Singh said. He further stated that the Mumbai Police was defamed by creating a number of fake accounts on social media, from which only abuses were hurled and misinformation was disseminated. Cyber experts are currently investigating it and the city police will take action against the operators of these accounts.

Singh said some media houses had also tarnished the image of the Mumbai Police by launching a campaign. Some retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officers had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against the media trial and campaign by few TV channels against the Mumbai Police. The matter will be heard on October 8. We are confident that the High Court will deliver proper judgement,” he noted.

Singh further said, “For selfish reasons, some had launched a campaign to tarnish our image and the image of the Mumbai Police. We believed in our investigation; we believed in the truth and the truth came out."

According to the city’s top cop, a panel of AIIMS doctors also handed over a report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that Sushant Singh Rajput was not murdered, but had committed suicide. Cooper Hospital, forensic experts and our investigation had said it was a case of suicide.

Singh said SSR’s family members had also said that it was suicide. “Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14. We recorded the statements of his family on June 16. Sushant's father, his three sisters and his sister-in-law had given their statements, in which they had clearly said SSR committed suicide and they had no complaints about it. Thereafter, we invited them to record their statements a couple of times, but they did not turn up,” he added.

Further, the city police chief said, after 40 to 45 days, SSR’s father lodged an FIR in Patna, alleging that the actor was incited to commit suicide and there again the allegation was of suicide in it. “No one in the family had any accusations of murder. Neither the hospital, nor the forensic expert found anything like that. We were not surprised to find a similar report from AIIMS,” he opined.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has yet again supported Mumbai Police in the SSR death case, saying that the investigation was done professionally and ethically. “It has also been confirmed by the Supreme Court and AIIMS report,” he viewed.

The ruling Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress have slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bihar’s former director general of police for maligning the image of Maharashtra and Mumbai Police. Meanwhile, CBI, on Monday, said that the investigation related to the death of SSR is still on and all the aspects are being looked at meticulously.