To expedite redevelopment, non-cessed buildings to get 3 FSI

Mumbai: The Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB), an undertaking of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA),

Has proposed to the state to provide three floor space index (FSI) for the redevelopment of non-cessed buildings same as the cessed buildings. Currently, the non-cessed of MHADA has 1.33 FSI limit. The state has given a positive response to the proposal, said a MHADA official.

Interestingly, at an MBRRB programme in Parel on Sunday, minister Ashish Shelar said a separate provision in development control regulation (DCR) 33(7) -- redevelopment policy will soon be framed for such MHADA non-cessed buildings. It will pave the way for redevelopment.

According to MBRRB officials, in 1970, the board had redeveloped several cessed buildings, and therefore these buildings do not fall anymore under cess category.

Now, these developed buildings are 49 years old and and need to be redeveloped again. Therefore, by bringing a provision in DCR 33(7), these buildings too can be given 3 FSI.

There are 40,000 such non-cessed houses. “By allowing equal FSI, the redevelopment of non-cessed buildings would progress. Besides, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has already declared to undertake cluster redevelopment for dangerous buildings.

Therefore, by providing 3 FSI, along with cess, the non-cessed buildings redevelopment could also be carried out easily. It will also pave the way for the acquistion of non-cessed buildings properties,” remarked the official.