TMT launches more buses on Mulund, Kalyan routes

Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) introduces additional bus services from Thane railway station to Mulund Check Naka and Majiwada to Kalyan.

Considering the rise in the number of commuters on these two routes, the demand to increase the frequency on this particular route was proposed by the TMT Committee members, informed a TMT official.

"The frequency has been increased following the inspection carried by the TMT members and communicating with regular passengers on these particular routes. During the inspection, it was noticed that the additional frequency is needed to run, following the same it was proposed in the TMT Committee meeting. Hence, the additional frequency was made functional on November 23, for the convenience of the commuters," said the TMT official.

"A total of seven additional bus services have been introduced from Thane Railway Station to Mulund Check Naka between 7:20 am to 9:30 pm. Similarly, total of 9 additional services are functional now from Mulund Check Naka to Thane Railway Station between 7 am to 9:50 pm," said the official.

"The second route from Majiwada Naka to Kalyan Naka, total 8 bus services has been made functional, while Kalyan Naka to Majiwada Naka, between 6:20 am to 8:55 pm, additional buses have been made functional," informed TMT official.

After lockdown, the TMT bus services were slowly resumed from June, at present total 200 buses are plying on different 95 routes within the city and on long routes like, Bhiwandi, Borivali, Miraroad, Nalasopara and BKC area in Mumbai.