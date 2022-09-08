TMT initiate bus service from Parsik Nagar to Vashi railway station | FPJ/Abhitash Singh

The Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) first bus service from Thane's Parsik Nagar to Vashi railway station was initiated on Thursday, September 8. NCP leader and former housing minister MLA Dr. Jitendra Awhad flagged off the bus service in the presence of TMT officials and ordinary citizens.

A large number of people travel to Vashi for jobs and business purposes from Parasik Nagar, Kharigaon, and Kalwa.

Dr. Jitendra Awhad, NCP leader, said, " As there are offices of various establishments in Vashi, the working class had to reach Thane station from Kalwa and then from Thane have to catch another train for Vashi to reach their place of work. I advised Thane Transport Committee (TMT) member Prakash Patil to make appropriate efforts to start bus service from Thane to Vashi in order to avoid the inconveniences faced in travelling to Vashi. "

Awhad further added, "After my instructions to TMT, Prakash Patil, along with Abhijit Pawar, followed up with the administration and initiated this bus service from Thursday." Many young women from Parasik Nagar travel to Vashi every day, and I hope that the new TMT bus service will benefit all of them.

During the flag off of the bus service, the TMT transport chairman, Vilas Joshi, NCP Thane city president, Anand Paranjape, opposition leader Milind Patil, corporator Surekha Patil, and Abhijit Pawar, along with common citizens, were present.