Thane: TMT bus hits divider after brake failure

A Thane Municipal Transport bus ramped into a divider on Wednesday morning after the vehicle went out of control due to brake failure. The incident occurred near Ghodbunder, when the bus was ferrying around 15 passengers. However, no injuries were reported in this incident.

"The incident took place near toll naka, at Ghodbunder road in Thane, when the TMT bus was moving from Thane towards Borivali at around 7:30 am on Wednesday. While moving from Ghodbunder road, the driver learned about the brake failure and turned the bus towards the divider to avoid a mishap and to control the speed," informed a TMC official.

"The immediate action by the bus driver helped in saving the passengers (in the bus) and several other vehicles near toll naka. The bus was later removed by the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) team," informed TMT official.