TMC’s awareness drive on pulse polio

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will carry out a special awareness campaign on pulse polio on November 1.

The special awareness campaign will be carried out with various activities for next five days till Sunday by the civic officials in every ward of TMC.

The health workers will visit each house in every ward of the civic body and give polio vaccine to every child above 5 years of age.

The dedicated health workers team will carry out-door-to-door visits with polio vaccine during the campaign in the city to ensure that no child is left without administering the polio vaccine.

The campaign is conducted under the directions of civic officials of TMC's health department.

The TMC commissioner has appealed to all the citizens to support the campaign to eradicate polio among the children.