TMC to offer mobile Ganpati immersion facility in hotspots

Thane: To maintain social distancing and keep crowds under control during the pandemic, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a mobile immersion facility during this Ganeshutsav. This facility has been announced for locals who are living in hotspots and containment zones in Thane.

“The facility will be arranged through tractors and jeeps which will have artificial water tanks. Each will be dedicated to different zones of Thane. The dedicated team of self-workers by TMC will be formed to follow the immersion process, in the mobile water tanks in the containment zones,” said an official from TMC.

This facility is in addition to other two immersion facilities like artificial water tanks, Swikruti centres (where we can donate the Ganesh idols for immersion process followed by TMC self-workers) and online booking specific time slot for immersion of 'Bappa' on TMC's official website.

"A total of 20 such centres has been introduced considering the pandemic situation. 13 artificial lakes have been formed by TMC in various areas of Thane city," informed TMC officials.

Thane COVID update:

"With new 193 positive cases of COVID-19 in Thane, total death of 6 patients has been recorded and total 101 patients were recovered from the disease on Monday. While, until now total 20904 patients have been recovered and total 1833 patients are undertaking medical treatment at various COVID hospitals in Thane. Thane has so far recorded a total 751 COVID deaths.

Thane Rain Update:

In the last 12 hours the Thane has received 35.25 mm rainfall on Monday, while a total rainfall of 2548.07mm. While last year, during the same date of time, the city has received a total rainfall of 2932.06 mm.