TMC to complete Kharegaon rail over bridge by Jan 2021

"The construction work of ROB, which comes under the TMC, was delayed due to technical issues like land acquisition process. The same has been cleared now, but the work again came to halt during lockdown. However, the work was again mobilised in July, hence at present the girders are ready for launching. Hence, it will be thrown open by January 2021," added TMC official.The construction of the Kharegaon ROB (Rail over bridge) will be completed by 2021, assured Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). The completion of ROB will lead to closing of level crossing through the railway tracks at Kharegaon, Kalwa. This will curb the number of accidents caused during the crossing by both pedestrians and motorists.

Besides, the railway official also informed that the completion of ROB will help to increase the frequency of local trains, by reducing the punctuality issue, which used to cause delay.

"The Kharegaon ROB work was delayed due to lockdown. However, now 73 percent of the ROB has been completed, the remaining part which comes under TMC's jurisdiction will be completed by January 2021," informed senior official from engineering department of TMC.

