TMC & MPCB don't have information about mosques in Thane area

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) through the Right to Information (RTI) Act exposed the ignorance of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) regarding the number of mosques in the Thane district.

The atmosphere in the state as well as the country due to loudspeakers and Hanuman Chalisa row is tense.

MNS Thane and Palghar unit chief Avinash Jadhav sought information from the TMC and MPCB through the RTI Act regarding the number of official and non-official mosques in Thane city.

However, Avinash Jadhav has received a shocking reply from the concerned department of Thane Municipal Corporation. A written reply was sent to Avinash Jadhav from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board stating that no information was available about official and unofficial mosques in the Thane Municipal Corporation area.

Avinash Jadhav from MNS said, " It is really sad and also shocking to know that the TMC and MPCB both don't have the figures of officials and non-official mosques in TMC jurisdiction."

The officials from MPCB were not available for the comments.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 09:49 PM IST