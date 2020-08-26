TMC chief warns of stern action against violators of norms

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma, while visiting the major market areas it the city, has warned shopkeepers throwing waste on the streets and citizens stepping out without wearing mask.

The TMC officials have been instructed to take strict action against the shopkeepers violating the directions by TMC to curb the spread of the pandemic.

"The shopkeepers gathering the heaps of garbage on the streets has been warned by the TMC commissioner during his visit to Jambhali Naka, in Thane (west). Besides, the shopkeepers have also been directed to co-operate with the civic officials and follow all the precautionary measures to curb the spread of pandemic," informed senior official from TMC.

The TMC chief along with other civic officials has also inspected the public areas like bus stops, station road, directing the officials to take action against the public roaming without masks. He also mentioned that the barricades has been placed near containment zones and market areas to maintain the social distancing and control the crowd of both people and vehicles visiting the market places as many festivals are up in the queue.

As far as dangerous structures in the city are concerned, the commissioner has assured that the dedicated team of officials are keeping track of the same.

"Following the directions of TMC chief, the dangerous structures in the city has already been vacated before the monsoon. Whereas the one which can be repaired has been directed to carry repair work, the one which cannot be repaired during monsoon will be regularly inspected by the concerned civic officials.

However, if any of the structures is noticed in a dangerous condition, the occupants are immediately directed to vacate. This process is carried out regularly during the inspection," said an official from TMC.