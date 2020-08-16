Coronavirus in Thane: TMC allows shops to open on P1-P2 basis

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has allowed commercial establishments to open with P1 and P2 system from Saturday.

The TMC commissioner has led public announcements on loudspeakers directing citizens to follow all safety precautions like wearing masks and keeping social distance.

"From August 15, the commercial establishments have been permitted to function from 9 am to 7 pm following the P1-P2 system in Thane. However, such spots in every wards of TMC will see the rounds of the officials announcing on the loudspeaker, directing people to follow the precautions like wearing masks and avoid gathering, considering the pandemic situation. Every ward will witness the rounds of the official twice in a day," said an official from TMC.

Under the P1, P2 system, shops on one lane will be allowed to open on odd dates while another lane be opened on even dates.

Covid update

According to the TMC official, total of 172 positive cases of Covid-19 were reported in Thane on Saturday, taking the total tally in the city to 1733. Total 336 patients have been recovered from the disease on Saturday taking the total recovery to 20635, now the recovery rate in the city stands at 90 per cent. Nine persons died of Covid on Saturday taking the total fatality to 738 in Thane.